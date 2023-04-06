1,035 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $382.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.82. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

