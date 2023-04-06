Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after buying an additional 2,980,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 705,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $19.35 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

