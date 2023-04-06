Robert W. Baird Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.10. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

