Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 250 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,860,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.77 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

