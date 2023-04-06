Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.27% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

