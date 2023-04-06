Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.7% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 54.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

