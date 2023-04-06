Morgan Stanley Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $180.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.