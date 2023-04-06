Morgan Stanley Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $180.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.
FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
