Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 194,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,871,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

