iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

