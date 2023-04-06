Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $489.99 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.40.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.