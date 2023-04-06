Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 337,380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26,043.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $4,633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,250.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 136,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 89,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.