First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

