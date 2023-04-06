Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,737,383 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,485,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,308,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after buying an additional 46,414 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

