Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 164,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 1,810.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

JZRO stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are positioned to benefit in the transition to a low-carbon economy. JZRO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Janus.

