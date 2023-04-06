Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $110.90 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

