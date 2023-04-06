Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 654 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.