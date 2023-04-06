Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $315.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day moving average is $285.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $356.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

