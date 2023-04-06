Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

