Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 257,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period.

URA stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

