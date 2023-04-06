Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

