Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

