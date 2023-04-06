Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

