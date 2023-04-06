Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.