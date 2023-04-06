Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance
In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance
NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.