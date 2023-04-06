Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $500,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.7 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

NYSE BTI opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

