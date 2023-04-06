Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

NYSE:O opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

