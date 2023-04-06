2,869 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average of $225.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.