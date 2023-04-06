Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 836 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $205.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.11. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 930.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,509 shares of company stock worth $9,375,594. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

