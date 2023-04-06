Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,687 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.