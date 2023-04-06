The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.