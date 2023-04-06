Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,554 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Citigroup by 582.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,183,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

