Clarius Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

