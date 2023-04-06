Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DVN opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.