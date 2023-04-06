Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

