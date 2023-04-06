Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.