The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

BK opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

