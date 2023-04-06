Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

