Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Announces Dividend

Shares of AIZ opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

