Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

JBHT opened at $170.26 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

