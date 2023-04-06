Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

NYSE SPGI opened at $344.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.78 and a 200-day moving average of $339.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $416.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

