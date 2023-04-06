Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

