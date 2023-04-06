Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,776 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

