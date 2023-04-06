ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $467.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 292.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $542.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

