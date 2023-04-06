Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.75 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.