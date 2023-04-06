Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.42 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average is $232.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

