Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 640,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 299,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 245.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after buying an additional 268,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 312,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.