Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 294 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.