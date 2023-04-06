Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

NYSE VTR opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.