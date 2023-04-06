Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

