Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,244 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

